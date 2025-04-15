Charity during festivals: Over new 4,000 clothes distributed to 60 NGOs

CHENNAI: The Rajasthan Cosmo Club Foundation celebrated Tamil New Year and Mahaveer Jayanti with a grand charitable initiative recently in Chennai.

The event marked a significant milestone in the foundation’s ongoing philanthropic efforts under the New Clothes Scheme (NCS), with the distribution of over 4,000 new clothes to 60 deserving organisations.

The chief guest for the event was V Nandakumar IRS, Commissioner of Income Tax, who lauded the foundation’s relentless commitment to social welfare. Amit Jain of MHJ Group, Chennai, the donor for the initiative, was the guest of honour.

The programme commenced with a fellowship breakfast followed by the main function. The event was spearheaded by Manish Kumar Chowdhari, president, Rajasthan Cosmo Club Foundation, along with key office bearers including Yashpaal Gulechaa (managing trustee), Yogesh Surana (secretary), Surender Kothari (treasurer), and Praveen Kumar Darda (chairman, NCS).

The event was also joined by honorary trustees Praveen Tatia and Subash Ranka.