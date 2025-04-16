Chargesheet filed against AIADMK leader Rajendra Bhalaji in cash-for-jobs case in Aavin

CHENNAI: The District Crime Branch of Virudhunagar e-filed a chargesheet against former AIADMK Minister KT Rajendra Bhalaji regarding the cash-for-job scam cases reported in 2021, on Tuesday night. Sources said the chargesheet based on two FIRs was almost 600 pages long.

Proceedings in the case began after the State obtained the Governor's sanction, hence, a copy was also forwarded to the Raj Bhavan. The documents would be furnished before the trial court in two to three days, according to sources.

It was alleged that when Bhalaji held the portfolio of Milk and Dairy Development from 2019-2020, he had taken Rs 3 crore from complainants in return for permanent jobs in the Dairy sector (Aavin). A probe revealed that he had taken Rs 30 lakh to award the position of manager at Aavin.

Based on complaints from two victims, the Central Crime Branch of Virudhunagar filed two FIRs in November 2021 against Bhalaji. Three more complaints as CSR against Bhalaji were also registered.

Several petitions were submitted to the Virudhunagar police seeking action. Moreover, his accounts in the nationalised bank and primary agricultural cooperative society, Thiruthangal, Virudhunagar District Central Cooperative Bank, Thiruthangal and other bank accounts in Sivakasi and Rajapalayam were frozen, police sources said.