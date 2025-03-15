Charge parties for using public space, Madras HC tells TN govt

CHENNAI: Political parties are bound to pay a fee or rent for holding meetings or other events in public places, the Madras High Court held on Friday and instructed the State government to implement the same in future even as it gave consent to Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) for holding a 'peaceful' procession and public meeting to be presided over by Seeman.

Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan observed that either the State should collect rent from the political parties for making use of public venues for holding meetings or it should prohibit such meetings at public places as they cause disturbance to the general public. A detailed order will be passed in this regard, the judge added.

The court was hearing a petition by one of NTK's district secretaries, D Sasikumar, seeking to direct the local police to grant permission to hold a peaceful procession and public meeting in Thiruporur.

The government advocate submitted that since Masi Bramotsavam is happening at Thiruporur Kandaswamy Murugan Temple, and the proposed place for the procession and public meeting is in very close vicinity to the temple, the police are unable to grant the permission.

Advocate S Shankar, on behalf of NTK, submitted that they are ready to shift the public meeting at the block development office, away from the earlier proposed location.

The judge then directed the police to grant permission if the petitioner made fresh representation with an affidavit undertaking that no untoward incident would happen during the procession or public meeting.

When the court asked the petitioner to pay Rs 25,000 for police protection, the advocate objected as it would pose wider ramifications in future. He also submitted that the Right to Gathering is a fundamental right confirmed under the Constitution and hence no cost can be imposed for conducting the meeting.

After the submission, the court revoked the cost and instructed the government advocate to collect rent from political parties in future for permitting to hold meetings in public places.