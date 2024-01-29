Changes of pattern of train services in Chennai Central - Sullurupeta Section: check here

CHENNAI: A Southern Railways official press release said that as part of ongoing Engineering works, Line Block/signal Block is permitted in Chennai Central - Sullurupeta Section between Korukkupet and Basin Bridge railway stations on 30th, 31st January and 01st and 02nd February 2024 from 23.00hrs to 03.00hrs (04 Hours).

Consequently, the following are the changes in the pattern of EMU train services.Train No. 42426, Sullurupeta – Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Sullurupeta at 21:40 hrs is diverted to Chennai Beach by skipping stoppages at Basin Bridge, Moore Market Complex from 30th January to 02nd February 2024.

Train No. 43025, Moore Market Complex - Avadi EMU local leaving Moore Market complex at 23:45hrs will originate from Chennai Beach at 23:45hrs from 30th January to 02nd February 2024, the press release added.