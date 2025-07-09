Changes in train services due to track suspension in Lumding division, check details

CHENNAI: Two express trains would be fully cancelled and another partially cancelled due to changes in the pattern of train services notified by North Frontier Railway due to suspension of track between Mupa and Dihakho stations of Lumding Division.

Train 12515 Coimbatore-Silchar superfast express scheduled to leave Coimbatore at 10 pm on July 13 and Train 12503 SMVT Bengaluru-Agarthala Humsafar Express (via Perambur and Katpadi) scheduled to leave SMVT Bengaluru at 10.15 am on July 11 will be fully cancelled.

Train 12508 Silchar – Thiruvananthapuram Central Express scheduled to leave Silchar at 7.30 pm on today (July 10) will be partially cancelled between Silchar and Guwahati. The train will originate from Guwahati at 6.10 am on tomorrow (July 11), a release issued by Southern Railway said.