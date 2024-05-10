Changes in train pattern services between Egmore - Villupuram section; check details here

CHENNAI: Changes in train pattern services as a part of engineering works, line block, signal block Chennai Egmore - Villupuram section at Chengalpattu Yard from 11:10 hrs to 12:20 hrs on 12th May 2024

1. Train No. 40619, Chennai Beach Chengalpattu EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 09:25 hrs is partially cancelled between Singaperumal Koil and Chengalpattu on 12th May 2024.

2. Train No. 40621, Chennai Beach Chengalpattu EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 10:00 hrs is partially cancelled between Singaperumal Koil and Chengalpattu on 12th May 2024.

3. Train No. 40628, Chengalpattu Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Chengalpattu at 11:30 hrs is partially cancelled between Chengalpattu and Singaperumal Koil on 12th May 2024.

4. Train No. 40630, Chengalpattu Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Chengalpattu at 12:00 hrs is partially cancelled between Chengalpattu and Singaperumal Koil on 12th May 2024.

Passengers are requested to take note on this and plan your Travel