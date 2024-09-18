Changes in timings of several express trains announced; check details here

CHENNAI: The South-Western Railway zone has notified the revision in timings of several express trains in preparation for essential engineering works between Kudainagar and Samayanallur, fixed-time corridor blocks have been approved for September 2024.

This will affect train services between Madurai and Kudainagar, as well as Madurai and Dindigul, from September 19 to October 8, 2024.

Consequently, there will be partial cancellations of certain train services during this period.

Partial Cancellation of Train Services

1. Train No. 16845 Erode Sengottai Express: Departing Erode at 2:00 pm on September 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, and October 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 2024, this train will be partially cancelled between Dindigul and Sengottai. It will be short terminated at Dindigul.

2. Train No. 16846 Sengottai-Erode Express: Leaving Sengottai at 5:00 am on September 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, and October 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 2024, this train will also be partially cancelled between Sengottai and Dindigul, originating from Dindigul at its scheduled departure time of 11:15 hrs.

Diversion of Train Services

1. Train No. 16848 Sengottai-Mayiladuturai Express: Scheduled to depart Sengottai at 7:05 am on September 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, and October 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 2024, this train will be diverted to run via Virudunagar, Manamadurai, Karaikkudi, and Tiruchchirappalli, skipping stoppages at Kolligudi, Tirumangalam, Tirupparanikundram, Madurai, Kodaikanal Road, Dindigul, Vadamadura, Valyampatti, and Manapparai. Additional stops at Manamadurai and Karaikkudi will be included for passenger convenience.

2. Train No. 16128 Guruvayur-Chennai Egmore Express: Leaving Guruvayur at 11:15 am hrs on September 23, 25, 26, 27, and October 2, 3, 2024, this train will be diverted to run via Virudunagar and Manamadurai.

3. Train No. 16352 Nagercoil-Mumbai CST Express: Departing Nagercoil at 6:15 am hrs on September 26 and October 3, 2024, this train will also be diverted via Virudunagar, Manamadurai, Karaikkudi, and Tiruchchirappalli.

4. Train No. 12666 Kanniyakumari-Howrah Superfast Express: This train will leave Kanniyakumari at 5:50 am on September 28, 2024, and will be diverted to run via Virudunagar, Manamadurai, Karaikkudi, and Tiruchchirappalli.

5. Train No. 16354 Nagercoil-Kacheguda Express: Departing Nagercoil at 9:15 am on September 28, 2024, this train will be diverted to run via Dindigul and Karur.

6. Train No. 22631 Madurai-Bikaner Anuvrat Express: Scheduled to leave Madurai at 11:55 am on September 26 and October 3, 2024, this train will also be diverted to run via Madurai, Manamadurai, and Karaikkudi.