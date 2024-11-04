Changes in several express trains due to works in Tiruchirappalli Jn; check details here

CHENNAI: Southern Railway announced that several express trains would be partially and fully cancelled, and diverted owing to engineering works in Tiruchchirappalli Jn.

1.Train No. 06888 Karaikkudi- Tiruchchirappalli DEMU leaving Karaikudi at 09:40 am on November 6, 7, 8, 9,10 and 11 is fully cancelled.

2.Train No. 16833 Mayiladuthurai - Tiruchchirappalli Jn Express departing Mayiladuthurai at 08:05 am on November 6,7,8,9,10, 11 and 12 will be short terminated at Ponmalai. The train will run from Mayiladuthurai to Ponmalai only.

3.Train No. 06810 Erode - Tiruchchirappalli Jn Passenger leaving Erode at 08:10 am on November 6,7,8,9,10, 11 and 12 will be short terminated at Tiruchchirappalli Fort. The train will run from Erode to Tiruchchirappalli Fort only.

4.Train No. 06891 Villupuram - Tiruchchirappalli Jn MEMU leaving Villupuram Jn at 05:10 am on November 6,7,8,9,10, 11 and 12 will be short terminated at Ponmalai. The train will run from Villupuram to Ponmalai only.

5.Train No. 06892 Tiruchchirappalli – Villupuram MEMU leaving Tiruchchirappalli Jn at 6:00 pm on November 6,7,8,9 and 10 will be partially cancelled between Tiruchchirappalli Jn and Ponmalai. The train will commence its journey from Ponmalai at its scheduled departure time at 6.09 pm.

6.Train No. 16843 Tiruchchirappalli – Palghat town Express departing Tiruchchirappalli Jn at 1:00 pm on November 6,7,8,9 and 10 will be partially cancelled between Tiruchchirappalli Jn and Tiruchchirappalli Fort. The train will commence its journey from Tiruchchirappalli Fort at its scheduled departure time at 1:12 pm.

7.Train No. 16834 Tiruchchirappalli – Mayiladuthurai Express leaving Tiruchchirappalli Jn at 1:10 pm on November 6,7,8,9 and 10 will be partially cancelled between Tiruchchirappalli Jn and Tiruverumbur. The train will commence its journey from Tiruverumbur at its scheduled departure time at 1:25 pm.

8.Train No. 16788 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Tirunelveli Navyug Express scheduled to leave Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 10:25 pm on November 7 will be diverted via Karur & Dindigul skipping stoppage at Tiruchchirappalli Jn.

9.Train No. 16353 Kacheguda – Nagercoil Weekly Express scheduled to leave Kacheguda at 3:45 pm on November 10 will be diverted to run via Karur and Dindigul skipping stoppage at Tiruchchirappalli Jn, added the statement.