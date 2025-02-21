Changes in pattern of express train services for Maha Kumbh; check details

CHENNAI: The North Central Railway has notified changes in the pattern of services in view of the Maha Kumbh.

Train 03680 Coimbatore-Dhanbad weekly special scheduled to leave Coimbatore at 7.50 am on February 25 will be fully cancelled.

Train 12669 Dr MGR Chennai Central-Chhapra Ganga Kaveri Superfast Express leaving Central station at 5.40 pm on February 24 will be diverted to run via Itarsi, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow and Varanasi.

Train 22670 Patna-Ernakulam Jn Express leaving Patna at 4.30 pm on February 25 and Train 12670 Chhapra-Dr MGR Chennai Central Kaveri superfast express leaving Chhapra at 9 pm on February 25 would be diverted to run via Varanasi, Lucknow, Kanpur, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Bina and Itarsi.

Train 22614 Ayodhya Cantt-Mandapam Shraddha Sethu superfast express leaving Ayodhya Cantt at 11.10 pm on February 26 would be diverted to run via Ayodhya Cantt, Lucknow, Kanpur, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Bina and Itarsi.