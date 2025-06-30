Changes in pattern of express services leaving Coimbatore, Mayiladuthurai announced; check details

CHENNAI: Changes have been made in the pattern of two express train services due to fixed time corridor blocks approved for facilitating engineering works over various sections in Madurai Division.

Train 16322 Coimbatore-Nagercoil express leaving Coimbatore at 8 am on July 1 and 2 is partially cancelled between Dindigul and Nagercoil. The train will be short terminated at Dindigul.

Train 16847 Mayiladuthurai-Sengottai express leaving Mayiladuthurai at 12.10 pm on July 2 will be diverted to run via Tiruchy, Karaikudi, Manamadurai and Virudhunagar skipping stoppages at Manapparai, Vaiyampatti, Vadamadura, Dindigul, Kodaikanal Road, Madurai, Tiruparankundram, Tirumangalam, Kalligudi.

Additional stoppages will be provided at Pudukkottai, Karaikudi, Devakottai Road, Sivaganga, Manamadurai and Aruppukkottai for the benefit of passengers, a release issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.

MEMUs between Tambaram and Villupuram partially cancelled

A pair of MEMUs operated to and from Villupuram will be partially cancelled due to ongoing engineering works at Tiruchy Division.

Train 66045 Tambaram-Villupuram MEMU passenger leaving Tambaram at 9.45 am and Train 66046 Villupuram-Chennai Beach MEMU passenger leaving Villupuram at 1.40 pm will be partially cancelled between Villupuram and Mundiyampakkam on July 1, 5, 8, 12, 15, 19, 22 and 26, another release issued by SR said.