Changes in origin and termination of Tirunelveli - Chennai Egmore - Tirunelveli special trains announced; check dates here

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced a change in the origination and termination of Trains No 06070 and 06069 between Tirunelveli and Chennai Egmore on certain dates.

Train No 06069 Tirunelveli - Chennai Egmore Special will terminate at Tambaram at 8.10 am on these dates: 16, 23, and 30 January; and February 6.

Train No 06070 Chennai Egmore - Tirunelveli Special will originate from Tambaram at 3.15 pm on these dates: 17, 24, and 31 January; and February 7.