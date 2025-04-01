Changes announced in pattern of trains originating from Tiruchy

CHENNAI: In view of maintenance work at Erode and Irugur yard, the following changes have been made in the pattern of train services.

1. Train No. 56809 Tiruchirappalli - Erode Passenger leaving Tiruchirappalli Jn at 7.20 am will be short terminated at Karur Jn on April 3, 5, 8, and 11. The train will run from Tiruchirappalli Jn to Karur Jn only.

2. Train No. 16843 Tiruchirappalli - Palakkad Town Express leaving Tiruchirappalli Jn at 1.00 pm, will be short terminated at Sulur Road on April 4, 6, 12, 14, & 18. After the block, the train will be operated as an Unreserved Special Train from Sulur Road to Palakkad Town with the same stoppages