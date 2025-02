Change in train service pattern between Kavaraippettai and Ponneri section announced; check details

CHENNAI: Several express trains would be partially cancelled and diverted to facilitate engineering works between Kavaraippettai and Ponneri section in Chennai division.

Train 12641 Kanniyakumari-Hazrat Nizammudin Tirukkural superfast express leaving Kanniyakumari at 8.30 pm on February 12 will be diverted to run via Chennai Beach, Arakkonam, Renigunta, and Gudur.

Train 20493 Madurai-Chandigarh superfast express leaving Madurai at 11.40 pm on February 12 will be diverted to run via Melpakkam, Renigunta, and Gudur skipping stoppage at Arakkonam Perambur, and Nayudupeta, with additional stoppage at Tiruttani 8.18 am (Arrival) and 8.20 am (Departure). Train 12651 Madurai-Hazrat Nizammudin Sampark Kranti superfast express leaving Madurai at 12.55 am on February 16 will be diverted to run via Chennai Beach, Arakkonam, Renigunta, and Gudur.

Train 12656 Dr MGR Chennai Central-Ahmedabad Navjivan superfast express leaving Central station at 10.10 am on Feb 13, 16, 19 and 21 will be diverted to run via Arakkonam, Renigunta, and Gudur skipping stoppage at Sullurupeta.

Train 22641 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Shalimar bi-weekly superfast express leaving Thiruvananthapuram Central at 4.55 pm on Feb 15 and 20 will be diverted to run via Melpakkam, Renigunta and Gudur skipping stoppage at Perambur. Additional stoppage will be provided at Tiruttani at 8 am (Arrival) and 8.05 am (Departure).

Train 12507 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Silchar weekly express leaving Thiruvananthapuram Central at 4.55 pm on Feb 18 will be diverted to run via Melpakkam, Renigunta and Gudur skipping stoppages at Arakkonam and Perambur. Additional stoppage will be provided at Tiruttani at 8.18 am (Arrival) and 8.20 am (Departure).

Train 20497 Rameswaram-Firozpur Humsafar superfast express leaving Rameswaram at 10.50 pm on Feb 18 will be diverted to run via Chennai Beach, Arakkonam, Renigunta, and Gudur.

Train 22611 Dr MGR Chennai Central-New Jalpaiguri superfast express leaving Central station at 10.45 am on Feb 19 will be diverted to run via Arakkonam, Renigunta, and Gudur.

Train 06007 Thiruvananthapuram North-Banaras Kumbha Mela special leaving Thiruvananthapuram North at 2 pm on February 18 will be diverted to run via Melpakkam, Renigunta and Gudur skipping stoppages at Arakkonam Perambur and Tiruvottiyur. Additional stoppage will be provided at Tiruttani at 9.10 am (Arrival) and 9.15 am (Departure).

Train 16367 Kanniyakumari-Banaras Kashi Tamil Sangamam express leaving Kanniyakumari at 8.30 pm on Feb 20 will be diverted to run via Melpakkam, Renigunta and Gudur skipping stoppage at Arakkonam, Perambur. Additional stoppage will be provided at Tiruttani at 11.38 am (Arrival) and 11.40 am (Departure). Train 12829 Dr MGR Chennai Central-Bhubaneswar superfast express leaving Central station at 10 am on Feb 21 will be diverted to run via Arakkonam, Renigunta, and Gudur skipping stoppage at Sullurupeta.

Train 12711 Vijayawada-Dr MGR Chennai Central Pinakini superfast express scheduled to leave Vijayawada at 6.10 am on Feb 13, 16, 19 and 21 will be partially cancelled between Gudur and Central station. Train 12712 Dr MGR Chennai Central-Vijayawada Pinakini superfast express scheduled to leave Central station on Feb 13, 16, 19 and 21 will be partially cancelled between Central station and Gudur. The train will depart from Gudur at its scheduled departure time of 4.15 pm.