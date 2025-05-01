Change in train pattern services due to Madurai division works; check details

CHENNAI: Pattern of a few MEMU services would be changed on May 2, 3, 5 and 7 owing to fixed time corridor blocks approved for facilitating engineering works over various sections in Madurai division.

Train No. 07229 Kanniyakumari Charlapalli Special scheduled to leave Kanniyakumari at 5.15 am on Ma 2 is diverted to run via Virudhunagar, Manamadurai, Karaikudi and Tiruchirappalli skipping stoppages at Madurai, Kodaikanal Road and Dindigul. Additional stoppages will be provided at Manamadurai and Karaikudi for the convenience of passengers

Train No. 12666 Kanniyakumari - Howrah Superfast Express scheduled to leave Kanniyakumari at 5.50 am on May 3 will be diverted to run via Virudhunagar, Manamadurai, Karaikudi and Tiruchirappalli skipping stoppages at Madurai and Dindigul. Additional stoppages will be provided at Manamadurai and Karaikudi for the convenience of passengers

Train No. 16848 Sengottai Mayiladuthurai Express scheduled to leave Sengottai at 6.55 am on May 2, 3, 5 and 7 is diverted to run via Virudhunagar, Manamadurai, Karaikudi and Tiruchirappalli skipping stoppages at Kalligudi, Tirumangalam, Thiruparankundram, Madurai, Kodaikanal Road, Dindigul, Vadamadurai, Vaiyampatti and Manaparai. Additional stoppages will be provided at Aruppukkottai, Manamadurai, Sivaganga and Karaikudi for the convenience of passengers.

Rescheduling of Train Service:

Train No. 07192 Madurai Kachedguda Special scheduled to leave Madurai at 10.40 am on May 7 is rescheduled to leave Madurai at 12.05 pm (Late by 1 hour 25 mins).