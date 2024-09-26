Change in timing of Kanniyakumari KSR Bengaluru Express train; check here

Begin typing your search...

    Train No 16525 Kanniyakumari-KSR Bengaluru Express would reach KSR Bengaluru station at 7:00 am instead of 6:40 am from October 1, a statement issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.

    Express Train

    CHENNAI: South Western Railway has notified the revision in arrival timings at KSR Bengaluru Station for Train No. 16525 Kanniyakumari KSR Bengaluru Express with effect from October 1 onwards.

