Change in timing of Kanniyakumari KSR Bengaluru Express train; check here

CHENNAI: South Western Railway has notified the revision in arrival timings at KSR Bengaluru Station for Train No. 16525 Kanniyakumari KSR Bengaluru Express with effect from October 1 onwards.

Train No 16525 Kanniyakumari-KSR Bengaluru Express would reach KSR Bengaluru station at 7:00 am instead of 6:40 am from October 1, a statement issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.