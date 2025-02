Change in pattern of train services due to engineering works on Bengaluru - Baiyyappanahalli section announced; check details

CHENNAI: South Western Railway has notified change in pattern of train services due to line block/power Block to facilitating engineering works b/w Bengaluru Cantonment & Baiyyappanahalli section

Diversion of Train Services:

Train No. 12658 KSR Bengaluru - Dr MGR Chennai Central Superfast Mail leaving KSR Bengaluru at 10.40 pm on 24 and 27 February will be diverted to run via Yesvantpur, Hebbal, Banaswadi, SMVT Bengaluru, Krishnarajapuram and Bangarapet skipping stoppage at Bengaluru cantonment.

Train No. 16022 Mysuru Dr MGR Chennai Central Kaveri Express leaving Mysuru at 9.00 pm on 24 and 27 February will be diverted to run via Yesvantpur, Lottegollahalli, Banaswadi, Baiyyappanahalli, Krishnarajapuram skipping stoppage at Bengaluru Cantonment

Train No. 11013 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus - Coimbatore Express leaving Lokmanya Tilak Express leaving Lokmanya Tilak at 10.35 pm on 23 and 26 February will be diverted to run via Gauribidanur, Yelhanka, Lottegollahalli, Yesvantpur, Lottegollahalli, Hebbal, Banaswadi, Carmelaram and Hosur

Rescheduling of Train Service:

Train No. 12658 KSR Bengaluru - Dr MGR Chennai Central Superfast Mail scheduled to leave KSR Bengaluru at 10.40 pm on 24 and 27 February will be rescheduled to leave KSR Bengaluru at 11.25 pm (Late by 45 mins)