Change in pattern of express train services announced due to engineering works; check details here

CHENNAI: Several express trains would be short-terminated and partially canceled owing to a fixed time corridor block for facilitating engineering works over various sections in Thiruvananthapuram Division in January.

- Train No. 16127 Chennai Egmore – Guruvayur Express scheduled to leave Chennai Egmore at 10.20 am on January 18 and 25, 2025 will be short-terminated at Chalakudy. The train will be partially canceled between Chalakudy and Guruvayur.

- Train No. 22639 Dr. MGR Chennai Central – Alappuzha Superfast Express scheduled to leave Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 8.55 pm on January 18 and 25, 2025 will be short-terminated at Palakkad. The train will be partially canceled between Palakkad and Alappuzha.

- Train No. 16342 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Guruvayur Express scheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 5.30 pm on January 18 and 25, 2025 will be short-terminated at Ernakulam Jn. The train will be partially canceled between Ernakulam Jn. and Guruvayur.

- Train No. 16187 Karaikal – Ernakulam Jn. Express scheduled to leave Karaikal at 4.30 pm on January 18 and 25, 2025 will be short-terminated at Palakkad. The train will be partially canceled between Palakkad and Ernakulam Jn.

- Train No. 16327 Madurai – Guruvayur Express scheduled to leave Madurai at 11.35 am on January 18 and 25, 2025 will be short-terminated at Aluva. The train will be partially canceled between Aluva and Guruvayur.

- Train No. 22640 Alappuzha – Dr. MGR Chennai Central Superfast Express scheduled to leave Alappuzha at 3.20 pm on January 19 and 26, 2025 will be partially canceled between Alappuzha and Palakkad. The train will originate from Palakkad at its scheduled departure time of 7.50 pm.

- Train No. 16305 Ernakulam Jn – Kannur Express scheduled to leave Ernakulam Jn at 6.00 am on January 19 and 26, 2025 will be partially canceled between Ernakulam Jn and Thrissur. The train will originate from Thrissur at its scheduled departure time of 7.16 am.

- Train No. 16341 Guruvayur – Thiruvananthapuram Central Express scheduled to leave Guruvayur at 3.25 am on January 19 and 26, 2025 will be partially canceled between Guruvayur and Ernakulam Jn. The train will originate from Ernakulam Jn. at its scheduled departure time of 5.20 am.

- Train No. 16188 Ernakulam Jn. – Karaikal Express scheduled to leave Ernakulam Jn. at 10.25 pm on January 19 and 26, 2025 will be partially canceled between Palakkad and Ernakulam Jn. The train will originate from Palakkad at its scheduled departure time of 1.40 am.

- Train No. 16328 Guruvayur – Madurai Jn. Express scheduled to leave Guruvayur at 5.50 am on January 19 and 26, 2025 will be partially canceled between Guruvayur and Aluva. The train will originate from Aluva at its scheduled departure time of 7.24 am.