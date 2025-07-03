Change in express trains services due to Thiruvananthapuram division works

CHENNAI: Due to ongoing engineering works across various sections in the Thiruvananthapuram Division, several express trains will be partially cancelled, diverted, or rescheduled.

Partial cancellation

Train No 12695 Dr MGR Chennai Central - Thiruvananthapuram Central Superfast Express scheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 3.20 pm on July 25 will be partially cancelled between Kottayam and Thiruvananthapuram Central. Train No 22627 Tiruchy– Thiruvananthapuram Central Superfast Express leaving Tiruchy at 7.20 am o­n July 9 will be partially cancelled between Valliyur and Thiruvananthapuram Central.

Train No 20691 Tambaram – Nagercoil Antyodaya Superfast Express, scheduled to leave Tambaram at 10.40 pm on July 8 and 9, will be partially cancelled between Tirunelveli and Nagercoil Jn. Train No 16366 Nagercoil – Kottayam Express scheduled to leave Nagercoil at 1 pm on July 26 will be partially cancelled between Changanassery and Kottayam.

Train No 16649 Mangaluru Central – Kanniyakumari Parasuram Express scheduled to leave Mangaluru Central at 5 am on July 4 and 7 will be partially cancelled between Thiruvananthapuram Central and Kanniyakumari. Train No 16327 Madurai – Guruvayur Express scheduled to leave Madurai at 11.35 am on July 26 will be partially cancelled between Kollam and Guruvayur.

Change in origin

Train No 22628 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Tiruchy Superfast Express scheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 11.35 am on July 9, will originate from Valliyur at 1.18 pm. Train No 20692 Nagercoil Jn –Tambaram Antyodaya Superfast Express scheduled to leave Nagercoil Jn at 3.50 pm o­n July 9, will originate from Tirunelveli at 5.10 pm.

Train No 12696 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Dr MGR Chennai Central Superfast Express, scheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 5.15 pm on July 26, will originate from Kottayam at 8.05 pm. Train No 16328 Guruvayur – Madurai Express, scheduled to leave Guruvayur at 5.50 am on July 27, will originate from Kollam at 12.10 pm.

Train No 16650 Kanniyakumari – Mangaluru Central Parasuram Express scheduled to leave Kanniyakumari at 3.45 am on July 5 and 8, will originate from Thiruvananthapuram Central at 6.15 am.

Diversion

The following trains will be diverted to run via Alappuzha on July 26:

Train No 12624 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Dr MGR Chennai Central Superfast Express leaving Thiruvananthapuram Central at 3 pm,

Train No 16312 Thiruvananthapuram North – Shri Ganganagar Express leaving Thiruvananthapuram North at 3.45 pm,

Train No 16319 Thiruvananthapuram North – SMVT Bengaluru Humsafar Express scheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram North at 6.05 pm,

Train No 22503 Kanniyakumari – Dibrugarh Vivek Express leaving Kanniyakumari at 5.25 pm,

Train No 16343 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Madurai Amrita Express leaving Thiruvananthapuram Central at 8.30 pm and

Train No 16347 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Mangaluru Central Express leaving Thiruvananthapuram Central at 8.55 pm

Rescheduling

Train No 16729 Madurai – Punalur Express leaving Madurai at 11.20 pm on July 4 and 7 will be rescheduled to leave Madurai at 11.55 pm (late by 35 mins), a release issued by Southern Railway said.