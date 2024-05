Chance of rain in several Tamil Nadu districts on May 23 night: Weather department

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Department (RMC) on Thursday predicted that rainfall is likely to occur in Tamil Nadu within the next 2 hours.

According to Daily Thanthi, Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Theni, Dindigul, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Erode, Karur, Salem, Kallakurichi, Villupuram,Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, and Sivanganga are likely to receive moderate rainfall within the next two hours.