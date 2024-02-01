Begin typing your search...
Chance of rain in 3 districts of TN in next 3 hours: RMC
Accordingly, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar and Madurai districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive rain.
CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), on Thursday predicted rainfall in three districts of Tamil Nadu for the next three hours due to variation in speed of easterly wind.
Delta districts and Karaikal regions may receive light rain at one or two places today, reports from Daily Thanthi added.
