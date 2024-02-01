Begin typing your search...

Chance of rain in 3 districts of TN in next 3 hours: RMC

Accordingly, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar and Madurai districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive rain.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|1 Feb 2024 3:57 AM GMT
Chance of rain in 3 districts of TN in next 3 hours: RMC
X

Representative Image

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), on Thursday predicted rainfall in three districts of Tamil Nadu for the next three hours due to variation in speed of easterly wind.

Accordingly, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar and Madurai districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive rain.

Delta districts and Karaikal regions may receive light rain at one or two places today, reports from Daily Thanthi added.

Regional Meteorological CentreRegional Meteorological Centre chennaiRMC ChennaiRMCChennaichennai rainChennai rains 2024Chennai rainsTamil NaduTamil Nadu rainsTamil Nadu raintamil nadu rains 2024TN rainsTN rains 2024
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X