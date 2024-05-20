Chain snatchers targeting single women arrested in Coimbatore; 18 sovereigns recovered

COIMBATORE: The police arrested two chain snatchers and seized 18 sovereigns of gold jewels from them in Coimbatore on Sunday. According to the police, the accused Sadam Hussain (33) from Karumbukadai, and Abdul Rahim (33) from Ondipudur were involved in at least six incidents of chain snatchings across the Coimbatore district. The accused mostly targeted single women in isolated regions in the outskirts like Sulur, Kovilpalayam, and Madukarai, the police said.

The police said that the duo was caught when the police were conducting a vehicle inspection. The police seized 18 sovereigns of gold jewels and the two-wheeler that they used to snatch chains. Both the accused Sadam Hussain and Abdul Rahim were produced in court and lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison.