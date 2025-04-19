Chain snatcher arrested in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy police on Saturday arrested a woman who had snatched the gold chain of a senior citizen by diverting her attention.

On April 18, Kanniammal (72) of Mariamman Kovil Street near Lalgudi came to the Gandhi market to buy vegetables. While she was waiting for the bus at the stop near the old passport office in Marakadai, a woman approached her and started a conversation.

Suddenly, she snatched the two sovereign gold chain from Kanniammal and fled the spot.

Despite Kanniammal shouting for help, no one lent her a hand. Later, a youth who came by the way inquired about her and she narrated the incident. He took her to the Gandhi Market police and lodged a complaint. The police registered a case and began an investigation. The police retrieved the CCTV footage from the spot and found that M Thangammal (55) from Kulumani was the culprit.

On Saturday, the police arrested Thangammal and recovered the gold chain from her. A case was registered against Thangammal, and interrogations are under way.