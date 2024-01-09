Certificate verification for 1,021 asst surgeon posts from today

CHENNAI: After a long wait of more than eight months, the verification of the certificates for the candidates applying for assistant surgeon posts will begin on Tuesday. The verification of documents will be done from January 9 to 12. The appointment is to be completed by January 20.

There are about 1,752 vacancies for the posts of assistant surgeons under the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, but the Medical Recruitment Board has notified about 1,021 posts.

Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board examined to hire assistant surgeons in government hospitals on April 25, 2023 after a delay due to the postponement of the examination for about three years. As many as 25,000 students appeared for the examination last year.

The delay in finalising the answers to the language paper held in Tamil was one of the causes, and then the five merit marks had to be given to doctors who worked during the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, many students say they had worked during the pandemic, but being an intern, they are not considered for the merit marks.

As per a notification by the Medical Recruitment Board, the incentive marks are awarded tentatively to the candidates who have uploaded the COVID Duty Certificate as per the documents uploaded by the candidate through the online portal for service rendered during the pandemic as Medical Officers or Post Graduate Students in the Government Medical Institutions. However, if any discrepancies are found in the certificate submitted by the candidate during verification, the incentive marks awarded to the candidate will be revised accordingly.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian had earlier said that after the recruitment completion by January 20, the appointment orders will be handed over by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

