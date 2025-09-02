Begin typing your search...

    Centre using EC to snatch rights: TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai

    In the name of SIR, the Commission has gone to the extent of depriving large sections of people of their franchise.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|2 Sept 2025 8:37 AM IST
    Centre using EC to snatch rights: TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai
    X

    TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai

    CHENNAI: TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai on Monday accused the Union government of attempting to deny voting rights to crores of citizens through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

    “Elections are the rights and voice of the people, but today the Election Commission of India has become a tool in the hands of the BJP government. In the name of SIR, the Commission has gone to the extent of depriving large sections of people of their franchise. This is a grave violation of democracy,” he said in a statement.

    He alleged that the EC had ignored complaints submitted by the Congress. “The denial of voting rights is not a simple error but a serious crime against democracy,” he said.

    SelvaperunthagaiSpecial Intensive RevisionElection Commission of India
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X