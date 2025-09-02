Centre using EC to snatch rights: TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai

CHENNAI: TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai on Monday accused the Union government of attempting to deny voting rights to crores of citizens through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

“Elections are the rights and voice of the people, but today the Election Commission of India has become a tool in the hands of the BJP government. In the name of SIR, the Commission has gone to the extent of depriving large sections of people of their franchise. This is a grave violation of democracy,” he said in a statement.

He alleged that the EC had ignored complaints submitted by the Congress. “The denial of voting rights is not a simple error but a serious crime against democracy,” he said.