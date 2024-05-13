Centre trying to appoint RSS worker as head of institute named after Rajiv Gandhi: DMK

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK on Sunday flayed the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre over an ‘attempt’ to appoint an RSS worker as the Director of the Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development (RGNIYD) in Sriperumbudur.

DMK student wing secretary CVMP Ezhilarasan has blasted that a conspiracy has been hatched by the BJP ruling at the Centre and its ideological parent RSS to plant a Swayamsevak as the Director of Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development.

“Amid ongoing Lok Sabha polls, there is a sudden attempt to conduct an interview to fill the Director’s post in RGNIYD, despite the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in force. It is a big question mark whether the Election Commission of India has permitted to hold the interview or not. What is the urgency to hold an interview after nine months?” the DMK MLA questioned in a statement.

Slamming the RSS, the DMK leader said, “This interview drama is an arrangement to hastily bring in an RSS worker before a regime change in the Centre (after elections). In an attempt to covertly occupy the institution for the next five years, the RSS is breaking the rules.”

The DMK leader further urged the Union government to cancel the scheduled interview and issue a fresh notification in an honest and transparent manner after the MCC ends and receive applications from all categories to conduct the interview.

RGNIYD is an Institution of National Importance under the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India and it functions as a vital resource centre offering academic programmes at Post Graduate level.