Centre to host festival in TN to celebrate Chola emperor's legacy; PM Modi to attend grand finale

NEW DELHI: The central government is set to celebrate the legacy of Chola emperor Rajendra Chola I with a mega festival being held from July 23 to 27 in Tamil Nadu, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi slated to attend its grand finale, the Ministry of Culture said on Wednesday.

This special celebration also commemorates 1,000 years of Rajendra Chola I's legendary maritime expedition to south-east Asia and the commencement of the construction of the iconic Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple, a "magnificent example of Chola architecture", it said.

"The key aim of the festival is to highlight the profound philosophical roots of Shaiva Siddhanta and the role of Tamil in its dissemination; to honour the contributions of the Nayanmars to the spiritual fabric of Tamil culture; and to celebrate the extraordinary legacy of Rajendra Chola I and the Chola dynasty in promoting Shaivism, temple architecture, literature, and classical arts," the ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry of Culture said it is all set to celebrate the birth anniversary of the "great Chola emperor Rajendra Chola I with the Aadi Thiruvathirai Festival", to be held from July 23-27 at Gangaikonda Cholapuram in Tamil Nadu.

The grand finale of the festival on July 27 will be graced by Prime Minister Modi, who will attend the event as a chief guest. He will be joined by Governor of Tamil Nadu R N Ravi, Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and Minister of State in the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs L Murugan, among other dignitaries.

The five-day festival will feature vibrant cultural performances each evening, beginning July 23.

Visitors will witness Bharatanatyam presentations by artists from Kalakshetra Foundation, and Devaram Thirumurai chanting by students trained under the South Zone Cultural Centre, Thanjavur -- both reflecting the deep spiritual and artistic traditions that flourished under the Chola reign, it said.

Kalakshetra Foundation will present a special Bharatanatyam group recital, followed by Devaram Thirumurai chanting by traditional Othuvars. A booklet on Devaram hymns, published by the Sahitya Akademi, will be formally released, the ministry said.

The festival will conclude with a musical presentation by the legendary maestro Padma Vibhushan awardee, Ilaiyaraaja, and his troupe, offering a fitting tribute to the spiritual and cultural brilliance of the Chola era.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will curate special exhibitions on Chola Shaivism and temple architecture, in addition to organising heritage walks and guided tours that offer rare insights into the cultural and architectural legacy of the period.

Rajendra Chola I (reigned from 1014–1044) was one of the most powerful and visionary rulers in Indian history. Under his leadership, the Chola Empire expanded its influence across south and southeast Asia, the ministry said.

"He established Gangaikonda Cholapuram as the imperial capital after his victorious campaigns, and the temple he built there served as a beacon of Shaiva devotion, monumental architecture, and administrative prowess for over 250 years. Today, the temple stands as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, renowned for its intricate sculptures, Chola bronzes, and ancient inscriptions," it said.

The Aadi Thiruvathirai festival also celebrates the rich Tamil Shaiva Bhakti tradition, fervently supported by the Cholas and immortalised by the 63 Nayanmars -- the saint-poets of Tamil Shaivism, the statement said.

Notably, Rajendra Chola's birth star, Thiruvathirai (Ardra), begins on July 23, making this year's festival all the more significant, it added.