Centre, State can’t afford to ignore 15 lakh Vanniyars' voice at Mahabalipuram conference, says Anbumani

CHENNAI: Terming the Vanniyar youth conference held near Mahabalipuram on Sunday a huge success, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss said over 15 lakh attended the conclave.

"Several thousand followers had to wait even beyond Chengalpattu due to traffic congestion. Even though lakhs of cadres took part, not a single untoward incident occurred during the conference," Anbumani said in a statement.

Thanking PMK founder S Ramadoss for giving him the opportunity to organise the conference, Anbumani said he was grateful to senior party leaders and workers for their support.

"The major ambition of the conference was upholding social justice. Resolutions were adopted in the conference to demand that the State government conduct a caste survey to safeguard the 69 per cent reservation and to increase the quota for the scheduled caste. Resolutions were adopted to demand that the government curb the sale of ganja and other substances, apart from ensuring women's safety. Moreover, special projects should be implemented for northern districts that are lagging behind in several parameters," the statement added.

Saying that the conference has created a huge impact on the State's political stage, Anbumani urged the State government to respect the wishes of 7.5 crore people of Tamil Nadu by conducting caste survey.

"Similarly, the central government should implement reservation in the private sector as well as remove the reservation slab and creamy layer," he demanded. He wanted the central government to implement schemes to ensure social justice.

In a separate statement, party founder Ramadoss expressed grief over the death of a follower, who succumbed to injuries sustained during a road accident while heading to the Mamallapuram conference.

"Vijay had lost his life in the accident that occurred near Sirkazhi. Also, five persons, including Muthuraman, Deva, and Sundar, have sustained injuries. I express my condolences to the family of the deceased as well as the cadre of the party," he said.