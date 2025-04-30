Centre sitting on caste census demand, says TN minister Siva V Meyyanathan

CHENNAI: Squarely blaming the Union government for the stalemate over the caste census, Minister for Backward Classes and Most Backward Classes Welfare, Siva V Meyyanathan, on Tuesday stated that the BJP-led Union Government has yet to respond to Chief Minister

MK Stalin’s request for the inclusion of caste data in the general census, which was originally scheduled for 2021. He noted that the DMK government has been striving to ensure equal rights for all. Following the Supreme Court’s verdict in 2023, the Chief Minister wrote to PM Modi on October 21, 2023, urging him to include caste data in census, he said.