Centre says no again to Hosur airport citing HAL airspace; Andhra's Kuppam airport proposal gains momentum

What is holding back the Hosur airport proposal?

However, the Union Ministry of Defence has repeatedly declined airspace clearance, stating that the region falls within the operational airspace of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), which conducts military operations and aircraft test flights. Tamil Nadu had first sought the Defence Ministry’s clearance in June last year.

In an official communication in January, the Ministry had reiterated that the airspace is primarily reserved for strategic defence requirements, making civilian passenger operations unfeasible.

Following this, Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) managing director Sandeep Nanduri told DT Next this month that the State would be submitting a revised Detailed Project Report addressing the airspace objections. "Our position is that airspace clearance for Hosur can be granted without disrupting HAL’s operations, subject to coordination. The final decision rests with the Centre,” he said.

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister T R B Rajaa, too, in a post on X, recently said the State had submitted detailed technical representations to show that the proposed airport would not significantly affect HAL or Indian Air Force operations. He added that several civilian airports function within controlled airspace through coordinated civil-defence protocols.

The second major challenge for the proposed Hosur airport plan is the concessionaire agreement with the Civil Aviation Ministry and Bangalore International Airport (BIAL), which bars new international airports within 150 km of Bengaluru until 2033. The proposed Hosur airport site falls within this radius.