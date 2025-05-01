Centre releases Rs 2,999 crore to Tamil Nadu under 100-day employment scheme

CHENNAI: The Central Government has released Rs 2,999 crore to Tamil Nadu under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), commonly known as the 100-Day Employment Scheme.

This move comes amid continued demands and protests from political parties over the delay in releasing the pending funds, said a Daily Thanthi report.

The total dues owed to Tamil Nadu under the scheme amounted to Rs 4,034 crore, which had been withheld by the Centre. DMK strongly opposed the delay and raised the issue in Parliament, followed by public protests. Responding to this pressure, the Centre has now released a significant portion of the amount.

The Tamil Nadu government has been consistently urging the Centre to release the full amount. It has now expressed hope that the remaining Rs 1,246 crore, which is part of the dues for the financial year 2024–25, will also be disbursed soon.

The MGNREGS was enacted by the Central Government in 2005 with the objective of generating rural employment and eradicating poverty. Under the scheme, households with job cards are guaranteed at least 100 days of wage employment per financial year upon demand.

As per the latest data, 25.25 crore individuals have registered under the scheme nationwide, with 14.35 crore currently active as workers.