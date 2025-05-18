Centre relaxing peas import norms welcome move: Association

MADURAI: The Chennai-based Tamil Nadu Foodgrains Merchants Association Limited (TNFMAL) has thanked the Ministry of Commerce and Industry for the policy allowing the extension of the import window of yellow peas.

A total of six extensions were provided since December 2023 and the most recent notification dated March 10, 2025, which further extends the duty-free import of yellow peas, ends on 31 May, 2025.

However, these extensions were mostly for shorter durations which by and large benefit the exporters of yellow peas from other countries and impact the margins of our Indian importers, traders and millers, SP Jeyapragasam, advisor and former president, TNFMAL said on Saturday.

A minimal duty with a longer window of import allowance would reduce panic buying and benefit the stakeholders in our country, he said. A longer import allowance window similar to urad and toor until March 2026 would not just benefit our importers, but also contribute towards the food security of our nation, e added.

So, the Centre should extend the peas import validity period by one year like it’s effected on urad and toor, he said.

India has only about 15 per cent of the pea production, he said.