Centre ‘rejected’ TN’s NEET exemption bill: CM Stalin informs TNLA

CHENNAI: The union government has rejected the bill adopted by the Tamil Nadu Legislative assembly earlier seeking exemption for the state from NEET.

Chief Minister MK Stalin informed the State Assembly with regret on Friday that the union government has rejected the bill sent for the President’s assent by the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

Chief Minister Stalin has called for a meeting of all legislature parties on April 9 to discuss the next course of action on the NEET issue in the aftermath of the union government rejecting Tamil Nadu’s bill without any consideration for the welfare of the poor and rural students and sentiments of the state people.