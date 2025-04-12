Centre recognises TN school education department for Aadhaar enrolment

CHENNAI: The School Education Department has received a certificate of recognition from the Union Government for achieving first position for outstanding contribution in Aadhaar enrolment of students with high-level accuracy.

Accordingly, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), a statutory authority under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology responsible for issuing Aadhaar, a unique 12-digit identification number to Indian residents, has given the certificate of recognition to the state Education Department.

UIDAI works with various organisations, including schools and higher education of all states to facilitate Aadhaar enrolment. These organisations play a crucial role in the accuracy and efficiency of the Aadhaar enrolment process.

A senior official from the School Education Department here said that with the help of Electronic Corporation of Tamil Nadu (ELCOT), special camps for Aadhaar enrolment were held in over 37,500 schools in 2024, beginning, and parents with wards who were yet to join schools have also participated.

As getting enrolled is important for government school students, as the Aadhaar number is mandatory to obtain various welfare measures, including nutritious, uniforms and textbooks, the official said all the data, which was obtained through Aadhaar was accurate.