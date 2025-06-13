Centre promoting Keezhadi on global scale hiking funding, promotions, CM Stalin’s emotional lies will fall flat: Tamilisai

CHENNAI: BJP senior leader and former governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday rebutted Chief Minister MK Stalin's criticism of the BJP-led Union government over the delay in releasing the Keezhadi excavation report, accusing him of "emotionally misleading" the Tamil people.

"It was the Narendra Modi government that gave Keezhadi national prominence, increased financial support, and ensured scientific credibility. Far from erasing history, the BJP gave Keezhadi a global platform," Tamilisai said in a statement.

She asserted that, unlike the DMK, which limits itself to rhetoric, the BJP has actively preserved Tamil heritage—digitising palm-leaf manuscripts, promoting Sangam-era research, and establishing institutions that celebrate Tamil civilisation.

"We believe in the unity of Indian civilisation, with Tamil as its shining crown," she added.

Recalling the UPA era, she pointed out that the first two excavation phases at Keezhadi received only Rs 55 lakh, while the Modi government sanctioned over Rs 55 crore for Tamil archaeological projects.

"The BJP's commitment to Tamil heritage is unmatched—from the digitalisation of the Thanjavur manuscripts to PM Modi speaking Tamil on global stages," she said, adding that the PM even laid the foundation for a Sangam age Museum in Madurai.

Meanwhile, BJP state spokesperson ANS Prasad accused the DMK regime of covertly hindering preparations for the upcoming Murugan Devotees' Conference in Madurai on June 22.

"Stalin may not be a devotee of Lord Murugan, but as Chief Minister, he must uphold constitutional secularism. Attempts to obstruct the event are exposing the DMK's anti-Hindu bias," he alleged.

He claimed that DMK's alliance partners were rattled by the scale of the conference and accused them of politicising temple funds for a state-sponsored event in Palani, referring to the Muthamizh Murugan International Conference conducted by HR&CE.