Centre must hike states’ share, says Ramadoss

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss demanded the central government not to decrease the fund allocation to State governments, instead increase it by 50 per cent.

In a statement, the senior leader referred to reports that the central government has asked the 16th Finance Commission to reduce the states’ share to 40 per cent from 41 per cent. “Tamil Nadu is one of the states that pays higher tax amounts to the central government. But, the allocation is too low. If the allocation is reduced to 40 per cent, Tamil Nadu’s share will further go down,” Ramadoss warned and pointed out to the strong voice raised by the PMK.

It is unfair to reduce the allocation amid demand to increase it to 50 per cent, he said. “The government should drop the proposal to reduce the allocation. If the central government submits any proposal, the 16th Finance Commission should reject it,” he urged.