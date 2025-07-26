Centre keen on preserving Chola monuments, says Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

TIRUCHY: Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday said that the Centre is keen on preserving the ancient monuments of the Chola dynasty, and the development works for the Big Temple would be prioritised

He shared the commitment after inspecting the ongoing developmental works at Thanjavur Palace and visiting the Big Temple. He stated that the Thanjavur Palace is an embodiment of Tamil cultural treasure, and the Big Temple has been acclaimed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, adding that the tourist flow has been increasing day by day.

“We would continue to develop the infrastructure of these monuments to provide facilities for the tourists,” he said, explaining how the Union government has been giving priority to developing the monuments of the Chola dynasty.

Earlier, officials from the ASI welcomed the minister and arranged for his worship of Peruvudayar. The Union minister also took a look at the inscriptions, paintings, and sculptures displayed in the temple. The minister interacted with the officials about the ongoing development works at the Big Temple.

He also interacted with the tourists and inquired whether adequate facilities were provided.