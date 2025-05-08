Centre heeding our demands; new allies may join AIADMK front, Says Edappadi

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday said more parties will join the AIADMK alliance for the 2026 assembly polls.

“Nine more months are left for the Assembly polls, by when several parties will join our alliance,” he said while interacting with the media after chairing a meeting with party functionaries at Omalur in Salem.

Palaniswami hailed the BJP government in the Centre for heeding their demands and sanctioning funds for the 100-day job guarantee scheme, the Metro Rail phase-II project, and the announcement of a caste census.

“I thank Home Minister Amit Shah for fulfilling our demands one by one following our representation to him on these issues in Delhi. However, the State government under the DMK is yet to allot funds to enrol students under the Right to Education Act,” Palaniswami said.

Taking a dig at Minister S Regupathy, who had shifted camps to the ruling party from the AIADMK, calling him a ‘slave’ to DMK. The leader of the opposition said it was the AIADMK which gave him an identity in politics.

“He (Regupathy) had criticised me in deep slumber. On the contrary, only because I am awake and functioning with swiftness as Leader of Opposition, that he is criticising me,” he said, adding that the law and order situation has deteriorated as the State government and police department are in disarray. The AIADMK chief shared two videos of women complainants alleging police excess.

Palaniswami also demanded for live telecast of all proceedings in the Assembly, including his speech in the House. To a query on allocating Rajya Sabha seat to DMDK treasurer LK Sudhish, the AIADMK leader refused to reply.