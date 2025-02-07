Centre has failed Tamil Nadu, says CM Stalin, promises development in Tirunelveli

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday accused the accused the central government of being biased and said that there is no money and no justice for Tamil Nadu.

Speaking at an event in Tirunelveli on Friday, he said "We asked for Rs 37,907 crore for the flood damages; but they gave only Rs 276 crores. They did not allocate money for Tamil Nadu in the budget either. The central government has failed us," he said. The CM sarcastically added that while Tirunelveli halwa is famous around the world, currently the halwa given by the central government to the states is more popular.

Stalin said that the DMK has been focused on implementing schemes for women but they have been victims of slander repeatedly. "We don't want to waste time responding to those who slander. The poisonous germs will disappear with time," he added.

Speaking of implementing new schemes in Tirunelveli, Stalin said that a new wastewater treatment plant will be set up in the district and the water will be distributed to the SIPCOT industrial parks. "This will prevent the mixing of waste in the Thamirabarani and allow the use of treated water for industrial needs," he pointed out.

The chief minister further listed new projects for Tirunelveli and said that two new SIPCOT industrial parks would be set up in the district and a Y-shaped railway flyover would be constructed at Palayamkottai. Apart from this he also said that infrastructure facilities would be improved at the Papanasam temple complex and the Ambasamudram Road would be upgraded to a four- way lane in the Melapalayam area.