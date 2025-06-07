Centre emulating TN's health schemes: Minister Ma Subramanian

COIMBATORE: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Friday said the growth of the State health care sector has gained global attention.

Listing out various schemes rolled out by the DMK government, Subramanian said that Chief Minister MK Stalin would soon launch ‘Nalam Kakkum Stalin,' in which as many as 1,256 special medical camps will be held across the State.

Under the scheme, master health checkups will be done free of cost, and beneficiaries will get documents of their medical history. Differently abled people can get certificates and identity cards in the camps under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, he said, while addressing a function in Erode.

Subramanian said that ‘makkalai thedi maruthuvam’ has reached two crore beneficiaries, while the lives of 3.84 lakh people involved in road accidents were saved through ‘Innuyir Kappom-Nammai Kakkum 48 scheme’.

Following the success of this scheme, the Union government has announced its nationwide implementation, the Health Minister said to reporters after launching new Cauvery river boat services.