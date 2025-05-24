Centre denying Rs 617 crore funds hitting RTE admissions badly, says Vaiko

CHENNAI: Criticising the Union government for refusing to release Rs 617 Crore pending dues for implementing the Right to Education scheme, MDMK general secretary Vaiko demanded that the BJP-led Centre release the funds to commence admissions under the scheme.

In a statement, the senior leader said that a case has been filed in the Madras High Court against the delay in implementing the scheme. "During the hearing, the State government argued that the Tamil Nadu government and the Union government should contribute to 40 per cent and 60 per cent of the expenditure respectively. But, the Centre has not provided the fund since 2021," he said in the statement.

The union government is denying putting into the bargain, signing several agreements, including the implementation of the New Education Policy, Vaiko alleged.

He recalled that the BJP-led Union government is refusing to release Rs 2,291 crore under Samagra Shiksha Scheme citing that the Tamil Nadu government refused to accept a three-language policy.