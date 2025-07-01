Centre committed to resolve NTC trade union issues, says MoS Textiles Margherita

COIMBATORE: Union Minister of State for Textiles Pabitra Margherita in Coimbatore on Monday assured to resolve the issues raised by National Textile Corporation (NTC) trade unions in due course of time.

Speaking to the media in Coimbatore on the sidelines of a conclave on ‘Man Made Fibre’, Margherita said the trade unions have raised on reopening the NTC mills, and the ministry is working to resolve those issues.

“We are keen to take the textile industry to the next level and make it future-ready. The government intends to solve the problems and make India the centre of Man Made Fibre (MMF),” he said, adding Tamil Nadu is a torch bearer in the textile industry.

Claiming that the ministry is committed to boosting India’s textile market to USD 300 billion by 2030 and exports to USD 100 billion, the Minister said the government intends to develop the entire textile value chain, right from handlooms to technical textiles.

“The ministry is even looking to modernise the handloom sector by providing modern accessories and looms, while also linking them to the international market. Besides the Production Linked Scheme-II, the government is also considering other schemes,” he said.

Later during his interaction session with industry stakeholders in Tirupur, the Tirupur Exporters Association president, KM Subramanian, requested the government to set up hostel facilities for migrant workers with a funding model comprising 75 per cent contribution from the government and 25 per cent from the Industry.

“We also request a minimum of 50 per cent subsidy for capital investment to expand our existing factories and invest in Artificial Intelligence-equipped machines. The industry also looks for a 90 per cent subsidy on rooftop solar installation to promote clean energy production,” Subramanian said.