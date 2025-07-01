Centre clears Rs 1,894-cr mega textile park in Virudhunagar

CHENNAI: In a major fillip for industrial development in Virudhunagar, the Union Textiles Ministry approved a Rs 1,894-crore development plan for an integrated mega textile park under the PM Mitra Park scheme to attract investments in technical textile manufacturing and processing.

With a targeted investment of Rs 10,000 crore, the park is expected to generate one lakh jobs, said the Ministry, adding that the construction is expected to be completed by September 2026.

The state-of-the-art with best-in-class facilities park will come up on a 1,052-acre land in Virudhunagar, with a built-up plug-and-play space of 13 lakh square feet. It would have 10,000 beds for workers’ accommodation, a 15 million litres a day (MLD) common effluent treatment plant, a 5 MLD sewage treatment plant, etc., the ministry added.

“After continuous talks between Team TN led by our Chief Minister MK Stalin and the Industries Department, and Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh and his team of amazing officers, the PM Mitra Park at Virudhunagar has been approved at a cost of Rs 1,894 crore,” said State Industries Minister TRB Rajaa.

“Our dream of seeing Tamil Nadu as the global leader in the technical textile sector will soon be a reality,” he added.

Rajaa also thanked senior minister Thangam Thennarasu, the former industries minister and the minister in charge of the southern district, for sowing the seeds for the project.

“Tamil Nadu is already India’s top textiles exporter, and now we are only going to get bigger and better,” Rajaa added.