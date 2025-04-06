Centre allocated paltry 1.5% of Rs 37,000 crore natural calamity relief fund sought by TN: CPI slams BJP

CHENNAI: CPI state secretary R Mutharasan has strongly criticised the Union government for allocating a meagre disaster relief fund to the State, despite Tamil Nadu suffering severe losses due to natural disasters over the past three years.

"Tamil Nadu has suffered massive damages amounting to several thousand crores due to natural disasters such as Cyclone Michaung, heavy rains, and floods in the last three years. The state government has requested over Rs 37,000 crore from the BJP-led Centre for relief and reconstruction under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) and Disaster Mitigation Fund," Mutharasan said in a statement.

He noted that during times of disaster, Union ministers visit affected areas and assure substantial support from the central government. Following this, high-level inter-ministerial teams are sent for field inspections, conduct discussions with officials, and take detailed assessments. "Now, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has sanctioned Rs 522.34 crore as relief for Tamil Nadu. This is not even 1.5% of what the State government had requested," he pointed out.

Calling the allocation an insult to the needs of the State, he said, "This is like throwing puffed rice to satisfy an elephant's hunger. The BJP-led Union government continues to betray the Tamil Nadu people."

He demanded that the Centre provide the full amount of relief sought by the TN government and said that people will teach a befitting lesson to the BJP for its continued neglect of the State.