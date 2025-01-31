Begin typing your search...

    Train No 22157/22158 Mumbai CST- Chennai Egmore- Mumbai CST daily superfast will halt at Shahabad from March 3 and Lonavala from March 7

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|31 Jan 2025 12:33 PM IST
    Central Railway announces temporary stoppage of trains operating to & from Chennai, check details here
    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: Central Railway has advised that the temporary stoppages for the following trains will continue until further advice.

    1. Train No 22157/22158 Mumbai CST- Chennai Egmore- Mumbai CST daily superfast will halt at Shahabad from March 3 and Lonavala from March 7

    2. Train No 16093/16094 Dr MGR Chennai Central- Lucknow- Dr MGR Chennai Central Bi-weekly express will halt at Hinganghat from March 14.

    central railwayTemporary stoppageChennai Egmore StationMGR Chennai Central
