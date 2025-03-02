Central Railway announces special trains for Holi weekend

CHENNAI: The Central Railway has notified special trains to clear extra rush of passengers during the Holi Festival.

1. Train no. 01005 Mumbai CST – Kanniyakumari Weekly Express Special will leave Mumbai CST at 12.20 am on March 10 and 17 (Monday) and reach Kanniyakumari at 12.15 pm, the next day (2 services).

2. Train no. 01006 Kanniyakumari – Mumbai CST Weekly Express Special will leave Kanniyakumari at 2.15 pm on March 11 and 18 (Tuesday) and reach Mumbai CST at 04.15 am, the third day (2 services).

3. Train no. 01063 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Thiruvananthapuram North Weekly Express Special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 4.00 pm on March 06 and 13 (Thursday) and reach Thiruvananthapuram North at 10.45 pm, the next day (2 services).

4. Train No. 01064 Thiruvananthapuram North – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Weekly Express Special will leave Thiruvananthapuram North at 4.20 pm on March 08 and 15 (Saturday) and reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 12.45 am, the third day (2 services).

Advance Reservation for the above Festival Special Trains are open from Southern Railway End, a release issued by Southern Railway said.