    Central Crime Branch arrests Srirangam Rangarajan for posting defamatory video

    The arrest followed a complaint by Sriperumbudur Jeeyar, with a case registered under five sections

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|15 Dec 2024 6:17 PM IST
     Srirangam priest Rangarajan (Thanthi TV)

    CHENNAI: Srirangam priest Rangarajan was arrested by Chennai Central Crime Branch police for allegedly posting a defamatory video on social media. The arrest followed a complaint by Sriperumbudur Jeeyar, with a case registered under five sections, as reported by Thanthi TV.

    Further details are awaited.

