Central Crime Branch arrests Srirangam Rangarajan for posting defamatory video
The arrest followed a complaint by Sriperumbudur Jeeyar, with a case registered under five sections
CHENNAI: Srirangam priest Rangarajan was arrested by Chennai Central Crime Branch police for allegedly posting a defamatory video on social media. The arrest followed a complaint by Sriperumbudur Jeeyar, with a case registered under five sections, as reported by Thanthi TV.
Further details are awaited.
