Central committee inspects Mullaperiyar dam

MADURAI: A committee led by the chairman of the National Dam Safety Authority, Anil Jain, inspected Mullaperiyar dam in Thekkady on Saturday.

The seven-member committee, which was constituted as per the directive of the Supreme Court, comprises officials from Tamil Nadu and the neighbouring state of Kerala. The Supreme Court in February directed the newly constituted committee to file a report after overseeing the safety of the dam and to examine issues of repair and maintenance raised by the Tamil Nadu government.

The officials inspected the main dam, baby dam, earthen dam, and gallery area. They analysed the water seepage level and the dam’s structural stability. They also checked all thirteen shutters and operated a few of them to check the functionality. The inspection lasted over two hours.

Later, a meeting involving Tamil Nadu PWD officials including J Sam Irwin, Kumar, and their counterparts from Kerala was convened at Thekkady.