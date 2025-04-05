Census finds 43k dogs across Tiruchy; 21k sterilised

TIRUCHY: The recent census on the street dogs conducted in Tiruchy Corporation revealed that there are as many as 43,767 dogs across the 65 wards in the city, and as many as 21,770 underwent the sterilisation process.

The birth control process for the remaining dogs would be covered in a phased manner, according to officials from the civic administration.

Inaugurating the phase 2 booster dosage for the sterilised dogs, the mayor Mu Anbagalan said, for the past two years, the street dogs underwent sterilisation and were administered with rabies vaccine, adding, they were let off at the spot from where they were secured.

Among the sterilised dogs, the booster shots were given to as many as 5,000 identified dogs. There are four sterilisation centres for the dogs in the city, and in 2023-24, as many as 11,929 dogs underwent the process in addition to the administration of rabies vaccination, while in 2024-25, as many as 9,841 dogs were sterilised and the process would continue in due course of time, the mayor said.

Meanwhile, the Animal Helping Hands NGO has been asked to conduct the census in all 65 wards, in which the total number of dogs stands at as many as 43,767 dogs, said the mayor.