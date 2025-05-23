Census counts 5.52 lakh birds of 397 species in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The synchronised bird estimation conducted in the state by the Forest Department in two phases has counted more than 5.52 lakh birds covering 397 bird species.

According to a Forest Department release, the wetland bird estimation was conducted on March 8 and 9, during phase 1 in all 38 districts in Tamil Nadu, across wetlands, water bodies and bird sanctuaries.

"Wetland Birds Census has been conducted in 934 locations and 5,52,349 birds belonging to 397 bird species were counted in the estimation. Out of this, 1,13,606 birds were migratory birds and 49% of the birds counted were from coastal districts," the release said.

Little egret, Little cormorant, Asian openbill, Black headed Ibis, Glossy Ibis and Indian pond Heron were the most common birds sighted among resident birds. Greylag Goose, Greater Flamingo, Eurasian Curlew, Pied Avocet, Lesser Crested Tern and Eurasian Spoonbill were the most common birds sighted among migratory birds.

During the phase 2 estimation, which was conducted on March 15 and 16 to count terrestrial birds, forest staff counted 2,32,519 birds belonging to 401 bird species. Of this, 1,13,606 birds were migratory.

House crow, Common Myna, Rose Ringed Parakeet, Rose Vented Bulbul, Yellow-billed Babbler, Asian Palm Swift, Black Drango, Little Egret, Indian Peafowl, Spotted Dove were the most common birds sighted.

"This year, the census has been done in the month of March towards the end of the migratory season, with the objective of spreading bird counts in different months of the season, so that a fairly good assessment is made over a period of time for bird sightings during various months," the release added.

The department explained that as data collected during the census is voluminous, further analysis will be conducted to get much deeper insights into spatio-temporal variations across the state of Tamil Nadu.

The migratory bird season in Tamil Nadu usually begins with the onset of the north-east monsoon in October and continues till April. The monitoring of birds in sanctuaries and conservation reserves is a continuous exercise.