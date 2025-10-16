Celebrate green, smoke-free Deepavali, urges TNPCB

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) on Tuesday appealed to the public to celebrate Deepavali in an eco-friendly and noiseless manner this year, urging citizens to choose "green crackers" and restrict bursting crackers to the permitted hours, from 6 am to 7 am and 7 pm to 8 pm.

In a statement, the TNPCB said that while Deepavali is celebrated across India with enthusiasm and colourful lights, the unchecked bursting of firecrackers continues to cause significant air, land, and water pollution, besides posing severe health risks such as temporary or permanent hearing loss.

The statement recalled the Supreme Court's 2018 directive mandating manufacturers to produce low-emission, eco-friendly crackers and encouraging community firework displays at designated times. "To protect public health and the environment, the State government continues to enforce fixed time slots for bursting crackers," it said.

The TNPCB has also intensified its awareness campaigns through schools, colleges, Eco Clubs, and National Green Corps (NGC) units, in coordination with the Departments of School Education, Higher Education, MSME, the police, district administrations, and local bodies.

The public has been urged to follow basic safety measures, burst only low-noise green crackers, avoid series crackers, and refrain from lighting fireworks near hospitals, schools, religious sites, or fire-prone areas.

"Deepavali is a festival of light and togetherness, not of noise and smoke," the TNPCB said, appealing to people to celebrate the festival in a safe, sustainable, and pollution-free manner.